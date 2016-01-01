PRESS RELEASE DiGenova Cites Obama Treason Against Trump; Predicts Indictments Jan. 8, 2018 (EIRNS)—Former Washington, D.C., U.S. Attorney Joseph DiGenova outlined a conspiracy by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to frame President Donald Trump. DiGenova is a highly partisan Republican and is married to Victoria Toensing, who played a major role in the LaRouche prosecution while at the Department of Justice. Both were known to have close ties to the intelligence community. DiGenova’s explosive claims, which aired in a drive-time interview on Washington radio station WMAL yesterday morning, represent, at the very least, what is being discussed widely in conservative legal and governmental circles in Washington, D.C. He called the efforts against Trump treason and predicted that there would soon be criminal prosecutions of those involved. That will push the Michael Wolff nonsense into the trash heap. He said that Comey was now dead meat and that John Brennan would be known as the most corrupt and politicized Director of Central Intelligence in U.S. history. Among his highly specific contentions: Adm. Mike Rogers of the NSA discovered illegal 702 wiretaps by the Obama Administration in early 2016, ordered an internal National Security Agency (NSA) investigation, and reported these illegalities to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Court. That was the reason that Brennan and Clapper tried to fire Rogers from the NSA. On Nov. 17, 2016, Admiral Rogers told Donald Trump that Trump Tower was wiretapped, and this resulted in Trump moving the transition operation to Bedminister Country Club in New Jersey. The Steele dossier was the basis for wiretap applications to the FISA Court, and the Justice Department did not disclose to the court that its applications were based on a dossier originated by the British, paid for by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton, and never verified by the FBI. John Carlin, the head of the Justice Department National Security Council, resigned prior to the election for reasons involving illegal DOJ and FBI activities. Judge Rudolph Contreras presided over Michael Flynn’s guilty plea but then recused himself from the case. According to DiGenova this occurred because Contreras reviewed FISA warrants regarding Flynn. This poses the obvious question regarding why Contreras did not recuse himself prior to hearing Flynn’s plea. The pending Inspector General investigation in the Justice Department regarding the handling of the Clinton e-mail investigation will result in criminal referrals and the impaneling of grand juries regarding the actions of the FBI and the Justice Department National Security Division under Loretta Lynch. DiGenova has a letter from 43 former FBI agents regarding the conduct of the FBI during the counterintelligence investigation of Donald Trump. All of this, and the role of Susan Rice and others in illegal surveillance of the Trump transition, are known to the House Intelligence Committee, and will be a part of their report