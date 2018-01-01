|
PRESS RELEASE
President Trump Ready To Talk to North Korea If Jan. 9 Meeting Goes Well
Jan. 7, 2018 (EIRNS)—President Trump, speaking to reporters after the Camp David meeting with Congressional leaders this weekend, told the press that he is "absolutely ready to talk to him [Kim Jong-un] if this meeting goes well," referring to the planned Jan. 9 inter-Korean discussion. The Hill reports the President’s remarks:
Calling the Jan. 9 meeting "a big start," he said that if "something can come out of those talks, that would be a great thing for all of humanity."
President Trump talked Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron about Korea,
The Hill reported today, from a readout of their phone call.
North Korea has named its delegation for the Jan. 9 discussions with South Korea. Both sides’ delegations are a combination of those responsible for unification matters and sports ministers.
Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s speech was a call for creating the conditions that will lead to the normalization of inter-Korean relations, according to the D.P.R.K. (North Korean) news agency KCNA.
TASS covered KCNA as reporting.
China announced on Jan. 4 that it was further cutting its crude oil exports to the D.P.R.K. to 3 million barrels per year. Xinhua reported that North Korean workers in China have been sent home.