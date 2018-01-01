|
PRESS RELEASE
National Security Advisor McMaster Stabs Trump in the Back Again, on Russia Policy
Jan. 5, 2018 (EIRNS)—During an interview with Voice of America, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster threatened Russia that it is "going to pay a huge price" for "empowering Iran."
he asserted.
"What was need to do with Russia is confront their destabilizing behavior," and "pull the curtain back on it."
Setting the record straight, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said today that Washington is "looking for reasons" to pressure Iran on its nuclear program, by linking it to the protests. He had earlier warned against interfering in Iran’s "internal affairs."