PRESS RELEASE National Security Advisor McMaster Stabs Trump in the Back Again, on Russia Policy Jan. 5, 2018 (EIRNS)—During an interview with Voice of America, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster threatened Russia that it is "going to pay a huge price" for "empowering Iran." "What we have seen recently is it seems as if Russia will actually act against its interests to spite the United States, the West, our European allies," he asserted. "Every state, every Arab state certainly, should recognize what Russia has been doing, and Russia should pay the price in terms of its reputation, its access to the region for what it is doing to enable Iran and Iran’s very destructive activities..." "What was need to do with Russia is confront their destabilizing behavior," and "pull the curtain back on it." Setting the record straight, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said today that Washington is "looking for reasons" to pressure Iran on its nuclear program, by linking it to the protests. He had earlier warned against interfering in Iran’s "internal affairs."