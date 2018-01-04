PRESS RELEASE FBI and Rosenstein Promise All Documents and Witnesses to Nunes Jan 4, 2018 (EIRNS)—House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ Dec. 28 "end of the line" letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein [in Dec. 30 briefing] gave him until Jan. 3, yesterday, to produce the documents and witnesses which would finally lay bare the FBI’s full involvement with the Steele dossier—along with the activities of Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, his lover Lisa Page, former FBI General Counsel James Baker, and other FBI crooks scheming to bring down the President. "Unfortunately, the DOJ/FBI’s intransigence with respect to the Aug. 24 subpoenas is part of a broader pattern of behavior that can no longer be tolerated," Nunes wrote. "As a result of the numerous delays and discrepancies that have hampered the process of subpoena compliance, the committee no longer credits the representations made by DOJ and/or the FBI regarding these matters.... At this point it seems the DOJ and FBI need to be investigating themselves." Yesterday evening, Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray met at their request with House Speaker Paul Ryan. Following that meeting, Rosenstein spoke with Nunes, who said, "After speaking to Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein this evening, I believe the House Intelligence Committee has reached an agreement with the Department of Justice that will provide the committee with access to all the documents and witnesses we have requested. The Committee looks forward to receiving access to the documents over the coming days."