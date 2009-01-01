PRESS RELEASE Neocons Planning for ‘Regime Change’ in Iran Jan. 3, 2018 (EIRNS)—The neoconservatives in the United States have certainly and enthusiastically jumped onboard support of the anti-government demonstrators in Iran. This includes elements of the Trump Administration, unnamed officials of which have told the Washington Free Beacon that both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are watching the protests very closely. These officials further said they are working to ensure that Trump does not miss an opportunity to incubate a possible revolution that could topple Iran’s "hardline" ruling regime. "With the world watching growing demonstrations across Iran, the Trump administration sees an opportunity to feed the growing protests," the Free Beacon reports, something that they and the neo-cons say that President Obama failed to do in 2009, when protests erupted over irregularities in the presidential election of that year. "The Trump administration’s strong and vocal support for the demonstrators is a 180 from the Obama administration’s approach and it’s signaling to Tehran that this will not be a repeat of the 2009 demonstrations," the administration official said. However, today in Iran, literally hundreds of thousands of citizens rallied on the street in support of the government, denouncing the violence instigated by some of the demonstrators. The neocons are certain to ignore this aspect. Neo-cons in the U.S. Congress and elsewhere in Washington are enthusiastically following the lead of former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton, who told Fox News on New Year’s Day that the U.S. objective in Iran should be regime-change. "The Iranian people want freedom and an end to the ayatollahs’ reign of terror," said Senator Ted Cruz, reported Agence France Presse. "Iranians are looking toward America to support their struggle," Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the neo conservative Foundation for Defense of Democracies, wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, in which he urged the White House to continue condemning the regime and follow up with "sanctions targeting corruption and human-rights abuses." Despite all of this activity, however, the White House is publicly distancing itself from regime-change. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, yesterday, "The United States supports the Iranian people, and we call on the regime to respect its citizens’ basic right to peacefully express their desire for change." When asked if the current government should be replaced, she said that the U.S. hopes Iran begins to respect the rights of its people and ends its support for terrorist groups.