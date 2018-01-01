PRESS RELEASE Roger Stone Warns of Assassination Threat to President Trump Jan. 2, 2018 (EIRNS)—In an interview with the New American magazine, quoted by yesterday's Daily Caller, Trump friend and collaborator Roger Stone warned that the "globalist cabal" which hates the President will stop at nothing to remove him, including assassination if all else fails. "It’s easy to forget that the shocking upset that Donald Trump pulled off has never been forgotten or acknowledged by the globalist cabal that has really infected both of our major parties," Stone explained. And, he continued, "it’s easy to misread the deep enmity and hatred that the globalists and the insiders have for the President and to underestimate their resolve to remove him." Trump, he said, is a real "anti-establishment figure," whose independence and rejection of the status quo "terrifies the elites." Stone describes a Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C which the "Deep State" has devised to deal with the President. Plan A is to bring him down through the investigation run by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. That seems to be falling apart, however, Stone pointed out, so Plan B will entail efforts to portray Trump as mentally unfit to serve and invoke the 25th Amendment. Hence, the uptick in "Trump is crazy talk." He cautioned that there are some very senior Administration officials who would throw Trump under the bus if given the opportunity. There are "globalist insiders" in the cabinet who would readily "stick a dagger in his heart." For one reason or another, Stone said, individuals "who do not share the President’s vision of reform, and are not loyal to him" got into the cabinet, naming former Chief of Staff Rence Priebus and current National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster as two examples of the problem. Stone doesn’t mention the case of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who tells Trump it’s a good idea to keep Wall Street happy and assume that the stock market is a measure of economic wellbeing. So Mnuchin is given free rein, despite the real suffering his policies cause to the American people. Moreover, there’s little news on the progress of deals which Trump signed in China. Are they moving forward?