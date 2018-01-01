|
South Korea Proposes Jan. 9 High-Level Meeting with North Korea
Jan. 2, 2018 (EIRNS)—South Korea has proposed high-level talks for Jan. 9 with North Korea in response to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s Day speech in which he expressed a willingness to resume inter-Korean dialogue. However, it appears that so far, the South Korean proposal has yet to be answered.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is calling on the government to move quickly in response to Kim’s openness on inter-Korean dialogue.
The Trump administration has so far been non-committal on Kim’s opening. "We are in close contact with the R.O.K. (South Korea) about our unified response to North Korea," Voice of America quoted a State Department official as saying when asked to comment on the address. U.S. President Donald Trump only said "we’ll see" when asked a similar question yesterday.