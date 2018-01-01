|
PRESS RELEASE
Exposed Mueller, DOJ Bias Divide Republican Party; Graham Acts
Jan. 1, 2018 (EIRNS)—While some Republican members of Congress—egged on by the Washington Post and New York Times—are issuing panicky defenses of legal assassin Robert Mueller’s supposed investigation of "election collusion" by Russia and President Trump, others are escalating their demands for the truth to come out.
Sen. Lindsay Graham, in a Dec. 30 interview with Fox News, became the first Senator to call for a special counsel to investigate the Steele dossier and the FBI’s and Mueller’s use of it. Byron York of the Washington Examiner reported Graham’s comments on Fox:
[emphasis added] Graham also said, "Robert Mueller is not investigating the dossier. That’s not part of his charter."
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade asked Graham, "So, you’ve found out something you did not know?" Graham answered in the affirmative, and Kilmeade asked if he was disturbed by the contents of the dossier or how the Justice Department used it in the Trump-Russia investigation.
Graham replied,
The strong implication is that Graham has seen convincing evidence that the Steele dossier was, in fact, used in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court to get surveillance of Trump’s campaign, and/or may have been used by Rod Rosenstein to decide on special prosecutor Mueller’s appointment.