|
PRESS RELEASE
Kim Jong Un Message Draws Favorable South Korea Response
Jan. 1, 2018 (EIRNS)—North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s message was quite conciliatory toward South Korea in tone, and has gotten a favorable response from the R.O.K. (South Korea).
Back on Dec. 16, Kim Hong-gul, son of former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, had told Yonhap that he believed Kim Jong Un might "offer an olive branch of some kind" during the New Year message, which could lead to a peace initiative. Kim Hong-gul is now chairman of the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation (KCRC), a pro-unification non-governmental organization which has a sister organization in North Korea.
The New Year’s message confronts the United States:
Kim also said,
But the message, based on a Reuters translation, cited the necessity to lower tensions on the Peninsula and improve relations with the R.O.K.
The New York Times has a somewhat different translation, which adds,
Kim’s statement of intent to mass-produce nuclear weapons and missiles during 2018 and ready them for deployment, conflicts with his call to "no longer do anything..."—clearly referring in part to scheduled U.S.-R.O.K. military exercises. U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis, when asked by press Dec. 30 whether any consideration was being given to postponing upcoming U.S.-South Korea military exercises for the Olympics, simply said, "No."
In Seoul, the Moon Jae-in administration welcomed Kim’s opening.
a spokesman for the presidential Blue House said. "We hope the two Koreas will sit down and find a solution to lower tensions and establish peace on the Korean peninsula." As for North Korean participation in the Olympics,
said Lee Hee-beom, president of the Pyeongchang Organizing Committee.