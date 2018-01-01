PRESS RELEASE Prospects for Japan/China Relations in Belt and Road Reported Jan. 1, 2018 (EIRNS)—Nikkei Asian Review yesterday ran an article reiterating Japan’s growing support for the Belt and Road Initiative. "The Japanese government hopes to warm chilly relations with China by offering to help with Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, an effort to forge stronger economic links between it and countries to the west, extending as far as Europe." The events have been reported before. "Japan will extend financial assistance to Japanese companies doing business with China as part of the initiative, on a case-by-case basis.... The plan to improve ties with China, however, does not include a time frame for Tokyo to join the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Under the proposed Belt and Road Initiative guidelines, the Japanese government will provide financial assistance to companies working in environmental and energy-conservation technology, industrial development in third countries, improving distribution systems and other areas. "Financial support will be provided through the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Nippon Export and Investment Insurance†and other channels." Nikkei adds, however, that support is consolidating in the Cabinet for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s intention to improve relations with China, and for his understanding that the North Korea crisis requires this. It also reports the potential next step, that Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang will visit Japan for a trilateral summit with China and South Korea, likely in April 2018, and that Japan hopes to announce specific plans for joint China/Japan projects then.