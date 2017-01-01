President Trump to Democrats: Bring Me Infrastructure!

"He’s a nice guy, but he doesn’t do anything. He is really not a centrist; I’m the one what saved coal [in West Virginia]. I’m the one that created jobs. You know West Virginia is doing fantastically now. I think we have four or five Senators [who want to do infrastructure].
"Now, in my opinion, they should come to me on infrastructure. They should come to me, as they have come to me on DACA (Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals)... and they definitely should come to me on health care."
"NYT Interviewer: What are you willing to do on infrastructure? How much money?
"Trump: "I actually think we can get as many Democrat votes as we have Republicans. We have spent $7 trillion on the Mideast, and it’s worse than it was 17 years ago. And if you want $12 to fix a road, you can’t get it. I want to do a trillion dollar infrastructure bill, at least. We need to fix our roads, our highways, our bridges, which are in bad shape. Some of them are ‘x-ed’ out: they have possibilities of collapse under bad circumstances. And in 10 years, they will collapse. I want a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan, and I think it can be bipartisan."