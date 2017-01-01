President Trump to Democrats: Bring Me Infrastructure!

Dec. 29, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a lengthy, wide-ranging Dec. 28 interview at the President’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida by New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt, the President stated emphatically that Congressional Democrats should bring him legislative infrastructure proposals.

The President mentioned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), saying,

"He’s a nice guy, but he doesn’t do anything. He is really not a centrist; I’m the one what saved coal [in West Virginia]. I’m the one that created jobs. You know West Virginia is doing fantastically now. I think we have four or five Senators [who want to do infrastructure].

"Now, in my opinion, they should come to me on infrastructure. They should come to me, as they have come to me on DACA (Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals)... and they definitely should come to me on health care."

"NYT Interviewer: What are you willing to do on infrastructure? How much money?