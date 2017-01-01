PRESS RELEASE Nunes Bombshell. Closing In on The Beast. Establishment Screams Like Stuck Pigs Dec. 29, 2017 (EIRNS)—The House Intelligence Committee has given the FBI and Department of Justice until Jan. 3, 2018 to produce their files on Christopher Steele and the use of his dirty British intelligence-authored dossier in the Russiagate hoax against President Trump. It is believed that these documents will not only implicate top officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ) in a British-instigated conspiracy against Donald Trump. They will lead to full exposure of Barack Obama and all of his intelligence chiefs as part of this conspiracy. As the House Intelligence Committee closes in, the screams and whines of the U.S. political establishment have reached a fevered pitch. Saying that Robert Mueller and the FBI are corrupt is obstruction of justice! They rant. The last few days news feeds from the Resist! Insurrection crowd included Clinton and Washington, D.C. superlawyer David Kendall imploring, "Leave Robert Mueller Alone," and Obama CIA chief John Brennan and fired FBI Director James Comey tweeting in support of compromised friends at the FBI and DOJ. Both Brennan and Obama’s former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have been wildly claiming and waving their hands to anyone who will pay attention that Vladimir Putin is somehow playing Donald Trump. In his Dec. 28 letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes revealed who is actually obstructing justice. According to Nunes, the FBI and Justice Department played a three card monte game with documents concerning the use and payment for the dodgy British Intelligence dossier requested by subpoena from the FBI by the House last August. In response to the August subpoena, DOJ flatly denied the existence of any basic FBI investigatory documents, such as FD-302 interview summaries regarding the Steele dossier. Then, in early December, shortly before Nunes was to meet with Rosenstein, numerous FD-302s were discovered to exist. According to Nunes’s letter, as it turns out, not only did documents exist that were directly responsive to the Committee’s subpoenas, but they involved senior DOJ and FBI officials who were swiftly reassigned when their roles in matters under the Committee’s investigation were brought to light. In addition, the Justice Department has refused to produce any FBI documents concerning meetings between FBI officials and FBI confidential human sources concerning the Steele dossier. The House Committee is now challenging that refusal. Nunes also demands interview dates for former DOJ Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr (who held unauthorized meetings with Christopher Steele and whose wife worked for Steele’s U.S. business partner, Fusion GPS, on the Steele Trump/Russia project), FBI lovebirds, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page (both deeply involved in the dodgy dossier as resistance fighters against Trump), former FBI attorney and James Comey confidant James Baker, and FBI attorney Sally Moyer and Director for Congressional Affairs Greg Brower. It would seem that all of these people are deeply implicated in the documents which the FBI explicitly denied even existed. Finally. Nunes reveals that the FBI has not produced details of an April 2017 meeting between DOJ/FBI personnel and the news media. The meeting involved Andrew Weissmann, Robert Mueller’s ethically compromised lead prosecutor in the witch hunt against Donald Trump. Nunes’s letter demands these details and the remaining text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Previously released text messages between the married No. 2 in FBI counterintelligence and his FBI mistress alluded to an insurance plan to stop Trump believed by most to be the dirty British fabricated Steele dossier.