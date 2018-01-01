PRESS RELEASE All Indian Homes To Get 24-Hour Uninterrupted Electricity by March 2019, Says Power Minister Dec. 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—Addressing the Indian Parliament today, India’s Power Minister, R.K. Singh promised that by March 2019, all Indian homes will be provided a 24-hour uninterrupted electricity supply. He said 1,694 villages, which are yet to be electrified, will have electricity connections by Dec. 2018, and works in this regard have been going on, PTI reported. He said Rs 1.75 trillion (about $28 billion) are being spent to improve the power infrastructure across the country. Addressing the Conference of Power and Energy Ministers of States/Union Territories (UTs) in early December in New Delhi, R.K. Singh had said power is at the core of the economic growth of the country. "Without power there can be no development. We are on our way towards becoming a developed country and power reforms are a top priority. Industrialization and job creation is not possible without affordable and quality power for all. We are about to add 40 million new consumers by December 2018, and [with] expected economic growth of 8 to 9% in the next 5 years, power demand would increase manifold. Further, electricity will edge out other forms of energy in the coming future as it is more efficient and easy to transport," news reports said. India will be up for general elections in May 2019, and if Singh fails to deliver what he promised, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, with Modi as the Prime Minister, will face a daunting task in its campaign for re-election.