PRESS RELEASE
All Indian Homes To Get 24-Hour Uninterrupted Electricity by March 2019, Says Power Minister
Dec. 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—Addressing the Indian Parliament today, India’s Power Minister, R.K. Singh promised that by March 2019, all Indian homes will be provided a 24-hour uninterrupted electricity supply. He said 1,694 villages, which are yet to be electrified, will have electricity connections by Dec. 2018, and works in this regard have been going on, PTI reported. He said Rs 1.75 trillion (about $28 billion) are being spent to improve the power infrastructure across the country.
Addressing the Conference of Power and Energy Ministers of States/Union Territories (UTs) in early December in New Delhi, R.K. Singh had said power is at the core of the economic growth of the country.
news reports said.
India will be up for general elections in May 2019, and if Singh fails to deliver what he promised, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, with Modi as the Prime Minister, will face a daunting task in its campaign for re-election.