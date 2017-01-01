PRESS RELEASE Deployment of Aegis Missile in Japan Will Affect Its Relations with Russia, Zakharova Warns Dec. 28, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking at the weekly briefing in Moscow today, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the deployment of U.S.-made Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense systems in Japan will affect ties between Moscow and Tokyo, including a dialogue on a peace treaty, TASS reported. Japan’s Cabinet on Dec. 19 approved a plan to purchase two Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense (BMD) systems to add to Japan’s current two-step missile defense consisting of Patriot Advanced Capability-batteries and Aegis-equipped destroyers. The government’s decision is explained by the need to drastically improve "our ballistic missile defense capability to protect Japan continuously and sustainably," an article in Global Research noted. "Actions like these are in direct contradiction to the priority of building military and political trust between Russia and Japan, and, unfortunately, will impact in a negative way on the whole atmosphere in bilateral relations, including negotiations over the peace treaty problem," Zakharova according to Japan Times.