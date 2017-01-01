|
PRESS RELEASE
Karasin: U.S. Arms to Ukraine Will Lead to War, Not Peace
Dec. 27, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Grigoriy Karasin has offered another negative Russian assessment of the Trump Administration’s decision to sell arms to the Kiev regime in Ukraine.
Karasin explained. TASS reports that Karasin was referring to the State Department approval of an export license for the sale of the sniper rifles, granted a few days before the transfer of Javelin antitank weapons was announced by the Trump Administration.
Karasin called on both the United States and Canada, which is also selling arms to the regime, to analyze the potential consequences of selling lethal weapons to Ukraine.
Karasin noted. He stressed that the United States and Canada were opening a "Pandora’s box" and "in fact, getting involved in the internal Ukrainian conflict, fanning the flames and making it international."