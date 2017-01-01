|
PRESS RELEASE
Lavrov: U.S.-Russian Relations Hostage to ‘Fit of McCarthyism’
Dec. 26, 2017 (EIRNS)—Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency (the parent company of Sputnik and RIA) asked Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov if there were any news on a possible meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin to discuss North Korea, when they interviewed him on Dec. 25, 2017. And, they asked, whether personal contacts between the Presidents were the only way to prevent the countries from "slipping into a new Iron Curtain situation?"
Lavrov answered that "the date of the next one-on-one meeting has not been discussed yet," but "contacts between the Presidents of Russia and the United States have intensified recently," and their discussions "cover a wide range of bilateral and international matters." Dialogue occurs on other levels, as well, such as between himself and Secretary of State Tillerson, between the special services, etc.
There are many problems in our relations, "both old and new or, more precisely, artificially created ones," however, he said. He elaborated:
Russia will keep working
he specified.