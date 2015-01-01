|
PRESS RELEASE
Russian Government Condemns U.S. Decision To Provide Lethal Anti-Tank Weapons to Ukraine
Dec. 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Russian government has reacted very strongly to the U.S.’s government decision to provide anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.
The Dec. 23 Wall Street Journal, in an article entitled, "U.S. To Send Antitank Weaponry to Ukraine, Entering New Phase in Conflict" reported that
The FGM-148 Javelin, is a light-weight, portable anti-tank missile system, that uses automatic infrared guidance.
"The United States has crossed a line by announcing its intention to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Dec. 23, in a statement posted to the Foreign Ministry website. "U.S. weapons are capable of leading to new casualties in our neighboring country and we cannot remain indifferent to that."
"The United States is clearly prompting [Ukraine] to new bloodshed," Ryabkov said.
"Washington is trying to present itself as an intermediary, but it is an accomplice in fomenting a war," Ryabkov stated, and that "Russophobia is obstructing the views of many" in the United States.
Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said,
Konstantin Kosachev, head of the Russian Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee asserted, "Washington’s recent decision, alas,... is in favor of war, not peace."