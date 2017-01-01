PRESS RELEASE China, Russia, and Iran Commence the Reconstruction of Syria Dec. 24, 2017 (EIRNS)—China, Russia, and Iran are putting together plans and packages for the urgently needed reconstruction of Syria, after six and one-half years of war by British-organized terrorists has reduced large swathes of that nation to rubble. The United Nations special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has said rebuilding Syria will cost at least $250 billion—and it likely will be significantly higher. Bloomberg reports Dec. 23, in "China Makes Move in Syria as U.S. Says No Rebuilding under Assad," that Qin Yong, vice-president of the China-Arab Exchange Association, estimates there could be about $2 billion of Chinese investment in the first stage. Qin disclosed he’s been escorting Chinese companies to the Syrian cities of Damascus, Homs and Tartus, and "they are eyeing projects to build roads, bridges, airports and hospitals and restore electricity and communications," according to Bloomberg. Bloomberg continued, "That may just be the beginning, because Syria fits into Chinese strategy. The country was a key link on the ancient Silk Road and President Xi Jinping’s most ambitious plan involves building a new one: the multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to weave a Chinese web of trade and transportation links across Eurasia and Africa." Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin expounded upon Russia’s plans during his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al Assad in Damascus last week. The Dec. 18, Al Masdar News reported that Rogozin announced projects, to be built jointly with Syria, in "oil producing facilities, infrastructure facilities, railroads, ports, and the energy sector." Rogozin also spoke of joint Russian and Syrian plans to develop Syria’s phosphate deposits. "There’s a big phosphate deposit in Syria. In many countries this product is in high demand," Rogozin was quoted by RT. Rogozin also proposed that Russia uses Syrian ports to ship "Russian wheat not only to Syria, but via Syria to Iraq and nearby countries." At the same time, Iran has signed an agreement with Syria to repair portions of Iran’s power grid, and to build a 540 megawatt capacity power plant in Latakia province. The British are moving forcefully to block all Western participation in Syrian reconstruction, locking them into an outmoded geopolitical worldview. In April, the EU, Arab nations, and the United States had committed to $9.7 billion for humanitarian aid and rebuilding in Syria. But in September, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson abruptly announced, that the funds would be not be forthcoming until there were "a political transition," meaning that President Assad must be removed first. On Dec. 14, Russian President Putin rebuked this madness, stating, "All people of goodwill around the world should understand that if we do not resolve this together, it will be their problem." Oblivious to reality, on Dec. 19, British-Israeli asset, Rep. Elliot Engel (D-N.Y.) introduced into Congress, on behalf of himself and others, H.R. 4681, titled, "No Assistance for Assad Act," which would attempt to make as U.S. policy that "United States assistance ... for recovery, reconstruction, or stabilization" would be withheld for that part of Syria under the government of Bashar Assad, and would only be avaiable for parts of Syria outside the control of the sovereign government. This will be debated in January 2018. Sane forces, serious about developing Syria, would do well to read the report, "Extending the New Silk Road to West Asia and Africa" by Hussein Askary and Jason Ross, which provides essential underpinnings.