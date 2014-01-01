|
PRESS RELEASE
New UN Resolution Aims To Freeze North Korean Civilians
Dec. 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—The United States successfully passed yet another set of sanctions on North Korea today, by a unanimous vote at the UN Security Council. The resolution bans 90% of refined petroleum product exports into North Korea, capping them at 500,000 barrels a year. It also caps crude oil supplies at 4 million barrels a year, and demands that all North Korean overseas workers be sent home within 24 months.
Even Michael Kirby, the Brit who issued a wildly exaggerated UN human rights report in 2014 comparing North Korea to Nazi Germany and threatening Kim Jong-un with a trial at The Hague, admitted that "Cutting off oil, petroleum supplies would obviously have a very big impact on the ordinary population." Many citizens would not be able to heat their homes, other reports say.
The United States is also trying to blacklist ten ships for transporting banned items from North Korea. Russia and China asked for more time to review it, Reuters reports from diplomatic sources.