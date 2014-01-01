PRESS RELEASE

New UN Resolution Aims To Freeze North Korean Civilians

Dec. 22, 2017 (EIRNS)—The United States successfully passed yet another set of sanctions on North Korea today, by a unanimous vote at the UN Security Council. The resolution bans 90% of refined petroleum product exports into North Korea, capping them at 500,000 barrels a year. It also caps crude oil supplies at 4 million barrels a year, and demands that all North Korean overseas workers be sent home within 24 months.

Even Michael Kirby, the Brit who issued a wildly exaggerated UN human rights report in 2014 comparing North Korea to Nazi Germany and threatening Kim Jong-un with a trial at The Hague, admitted that "Cutting off oil, petroleum supplies would obviously have a very big impact on the ordinary population." Many citizens would not be able to heat their homes, other reports say.