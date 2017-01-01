PRESS RELEASE Putin Calls New U.S. Defense Strategy ‘Aggressive’ Dec. 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking at the board meeting of Russia’s Defense Ministry today, President Vladimir Putin expressed his indignation at the recently-released U.S. National Security Strategy document, and called it aggressive. "The U.S. has recently unveiled its new defense strategy. Speaking the diplomatic language, it is obviously offensive, and, if we switch to the military language, it is certainly aggressive," he said. "We must take this into account in our practical work," he added, TASS reported. Expressing deep indignation over the U.S. policies that have created an offensive infrastructure in Europe, Putin said: "Let’s call a spade a spade. Concerning developments in Europe, the issue at hand is the offensive infrastructure, which is being created there. Unfortunately, the issue at hand is also violations of the provisions of the 1987 Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles by the United States." He also cited U.S. missile deployment in Romania and Poland as a threat for Russia. "The U.S. universal missile defense system launch facilities have been deployed to Romania and are being deployed to Poland," the president said. According to Putin, these were labeled "interceptor missiles," but in reality they are "universal missiles." "They can also be used for launching the existing sea-based cruise missiles with a range of 2,500 km, and in that case they cease to be sea-based missiles, they can easily be moved to the coast. That is, interceptor missile launchers can become launching platforms for medium-range cruise missiles," Putin elaborated, TASS reported.