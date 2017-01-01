|
PRESS RELEASE
Putin Calls New U.S. Defense Strategy ‘Aggressive’
Dec. 2, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking at the board meeting of Russia’s Defense Ministry today, President Vladimir Putin expressed his indignation at the recently-released U.S. National Security Strategy document, and called it aggressive.
he said. "We must take this into account in our practical work," he added, TASS reported.
Expressing deep indignation over the U.S. policies that have created an offensive infrastructure in Europe, Putin said:
He also cited U.S. missile deployment in Romania and Poland as a threat for Russia. "The U.S. universal missile defense system launch facilities have been deployed to Romania and are being deployed to Poland," the president said. According to Putin, these were labeled "interceptor missiles," but in reality they are "universal missiles."
Putin elaborated, TASS reported.