PRESS RELEASE House Intelligence Committee Republicans’ Parallel Investigation Dec. 21, 2107 (EIRNS)—Politico reported yesterday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and some of the other Republican members of the committee are conducting their own, private investigation into corruption and conspiracy at the top of the Department of Justice and the Federal Buearu of Investigation. They haven’t informed Democrats of their plans, but they have consulted with the House’s general counsel. At the center of their probe is that still, after all these months, the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) have continued to stonewall on the very serious question of whether they used the phony Steele dossier against Trump, to seek wiretap authority against him or his associates from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court or other courts. Politico says "the group hopes to release a report by early next year detailing their concerns about the DOJ and FBI, and they might seek congressional votes to declassify elements of their evidence."