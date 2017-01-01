PRESS RELEASE Deepening Russia/China Military Cooperation Is a Sign of Trust, Says Ambassador Dec. 20, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russia and China have been vigorously developing military cooperation in recent years and may consider updating the regulatory framework for this partnership, Russian Ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, told Russian reporters on Wednesday in Beijing. "When it comes to the military, there is nothing spontaneous. This development is going according to schedule. We have a 1993 military cooperation deal in operation. Now, the scope and form of this collaboration have made it possible to speak of some amendment to our regulatory structure," TASS reported. "As for military-technical cooperation, it has been developing rather effectively, and the topics for cooperation have been widening. As the parties repeatedly emphasize, this (partnership) is not directed against third countries, but in the modern world both we and China need to boost the reliability of our defense potential specifically in the material and technical sense of the word," the diplomat noted. "So, we are helping each other out here, and these are not just unilateral deliveries on our part, but there are a few things we could learn from China in this area. For example, regarding electronics, China is a very advanced country in this area," Denisov stressed. "Besides, we’re teaming up in military medicine, martial music, and military orchestras. But the most interesting form of cooperation that is becoming more and more extensive this year is war games," the diplomat continued. A military partnership is a sign of trust, "regardless of its form and scale," the envoy noted. "First, this is a mark of trust, because the parties move to this sort of cooperation when they have a certain degree of political trust in one another," Denisov noted.