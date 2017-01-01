PRESS RELEASE Response to NSS Document: China, Russia Tell U.S. To Reject Geopolitics, Imperial Confrontation, Join in New Paradigm Dec. 19, 2017 (EIRNS)—Both China and Russia responded to the just-released U.S. National Security Strategy (NSS) report labeling them rivals which threaten U.S. security and prosperity, with messages which can be characterized as "Grow up; it’s time the United States join in the new world developing out there." Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today that "after looking through [the strategy], particularly the parts concerning our country, one can see the imperial nature of this document, as well as unwillingness to abandon the unipolar world idea and accept a multipolar world." The Russian Foreign Ministry statement rejected the strategy’s "confrontational character," writing that "its key message—peace through strength—is geared not towards constructive and equal cooperation with other countries in the interests of joint resolution of the existing problems, but towards confrontation.... [China and Russia] are being accused of infringing upon world order, which is obviously interpreted as a unipolar world reduced to America’s interests and needs only." The Foreign Ministry reiterated, however, that Russia is "ready to build partner relations with the United States. But ... really productive partnership is possible only on the principles of equality and mutual respect," it warned. Likewise, Peskov cited the strategy document’s openness to cooperate with Russia "in the fields which correspond with the U.S. interests," as the same approach adopted by President Putin, who seeks to cooperate with the United States "in areas which are beneficial for us." Peskov cited as exemplary the exchange of information which was key to stoping a planned terrorist attack in St. Petersburg. So, too, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying reminded the press today that "the Chinese people are full of confidence" in their nation’s development, while "the development achievements scored by China are universally acknowledged and it is of no avail to attempt to distort the facts on the part of anyone or any country." If the U.S. does not stop "deliberately distorting China’s strategic intentions, and abandon such outdated concepts as the Cold War mentality and the zero-sum game ... it will only end up harming itself as well as others. We hope that the United States can correspond with the trend of the times and the will of the people ... and join hands with China to uphold the sound and steady growth of China-U.S. relations." Chinese daily Global Times added some pointed humor, in an editorial today titled "U.S. Security Strategy Blinded by Arrogance, False Beliefs." The U.S. strategy "showcases Washington’s indisputable insistence on its global hegemony. Neither Beijing nor Moscow will buy it," the paper writes. The Western Pacific region "has taken on a lively scenario of cooperation," and even Beijing-Toyko relations are improving; expanding cooperation on economic development is superseding perceived strategic insecurities. "All the U.S.’s strategic deployment to contain it will be in vain. If Washington keeps bothering itself with this stark fact, it will only drive itself up the wall and in the end, get its own comeuppance." Global Times suggested that therefore Washington give "lip service" only to "voices" calling for a tougher stance on China, because "they do not necessarily mean American society is willing to take an antithetical attitude toward China.... After all, the U.S. government often takes on a tough appearance to deal with public opinion pressure. However, if Trump enters the deep-water realm of geopolitics, he will not likely be as good a swimmer as his predecessors."