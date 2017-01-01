PRESS RELEASE Ambassador Antonov Emphasizes U.S. and Russia ‘Need Each Other’ Dec. 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—Speaking at an event celebrating the 210th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov very positively commented on the recent telephone discussion between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. "Their contacts confirm that our countries need each other to define a joint program of work on strengthening international security," Antonov said, according to Sputnik. Antonov also said that such cooperation "meets the interests of the Russian and American people." He pointed to recent intelligence information from the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, warning the Russian government that terrorists were plotting an attack in St. Petersburg, as a positive example of what Washington and Moscow can achieve through cooperation. "This morning Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump. Vladimir Putin thanked Donald Trump for the information passed on by the CIA that helped detain the terrorists who plotted to set off explosions at the Kazan Cathedral in Saint Petersburg and other public places in the city," Antonov said.