PRESS RELEASE Trump Delivers New National Security Strategy Dec. 18, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Trump today took the unusual step of announcing his administration’s new national security strategy himself, in an address at the White House. In opening his remarks, Trump stressed that it rejects what he views as the failures of the past administration, trade deals and climate deals that hurt the U.S. economy, security and immigration policies that made Americans less safe at home, allowed the growth of ISIS in Iraq and Syria and that of the North Korean "nuclear menace." Trump touted his own moves to reverse these policy failures, including, on the economic side, trumpeting the high-flying stock market as the main indicator of the economic prosperity which he said his administration has brought in the eleven months it’s been in office. In prefacing the new strategy, Trump declared that we are in an era of competition, that we face rogue regimes, international terrorist organizations, and transnational criminal groups; and that Russia and China are rival powers that seek to change the world in ways antithetical to U.S. interests. At the same time, however, he praised America’s providing information to Moscow that helped thwart a terrorist attack this past weekend in St. Petersburg, Russia. That’s how cooperation should work between the United States and other countries, he said. "While we seek such cooperation, we will also stand up for our country like we never have before," he said. The strategy itself is composed of four pillars, the first of which is securing the American people and homeland. This includes building the wall on the U.S. southern border, tightening immigration policy by reversing many of the changes made by the previous administration, and providing greater support to the U.S. Border Patrol, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and other agencies. The second pillar of the strategy is to promote U.S. prosperity, because "economic security is national security," he said. This includes the tax-cut bill now on its way to passage in the Congress, and taking action against unfair trade and intellectual property theft. Trump also called for the complete rebuilding of America’s economic infrastructure. At the outset of his remarks, Trump had noted the Amtrak accident earlier today in Washington state, which he said shows why we must start "fixing" the infrastructure of the United States. The third pillar of Trump’s new strategy is "peace through strength"; that is, ending the caps on the defense budget and modernizing and growing the military. The strategy, Trump said, also recognizes space as a "competitive domain" and calls for a multi-layered missile defense system. The fourth pillar is to advance U.S. influence around the world. This includes diplomatic and development efforts to achieve better outcomes in all arenas in order to protect U.S. interests, find new economic opportunities for Americans, and challenge U.S. competitors. We will make new partnerships with those who share our goals, Trump said.