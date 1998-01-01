PRESS RELEASE Former FBI Assistant Director: Peter Strzok ‘Belongs in Leavenworth’ Dec. 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—James Kallstrom, who spent 27 years in the FBI, rising to Assistant Director, told Fox Business News host Liz MacDonald on Dec. 14 that if an FBI agent wanted to stop someone from being elected President, he would "do what [former FBI Deputy Assistant Director of the Counterintelligence Division Peter Strzok] tried to do. He can fabricate things, he can make up stuff, he can lie, he can be a total moron, he can recruit others. He belongs in Leavenworth ... in my personal view ... he belongs behind bars," Kallstrom said. "Condemn these people that have gone way, way off the rails, and need to be dealt with severely." Kallstrom suggested a strong obstruction of justice case could be made against Strzok "and many others" in this "cabal," and called for Robert Mueller’s deputy, Andrew Weissman to be charged with civil rights crimes for the outrage of raiding Paul Manafort’s home at 4 a.m., dragging his wife out of bed, last July. The Sunday prior (Dec. 10), Kallstrom told John Catsimatidis of New York’s 970 AM that he is "coming more and more to the conclusion that this is a conspiratorial cabal among the fifth column to basically take away the Presidency of the United States." A small cabal, in his view, "of James Comey sycophants" running the FBI. "This whole thing with Russia is just a farce. If we find out that that phony [Russian dossier] was brought to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in the form of an affidavit for a judge’s authority, and if we find out that the people signing that affidavit in the bureau knew that that was phony information, that is a serious, serious felony," he explained. Kallstrom, who left the FBI in 1998, returning to public service as Senior Advisor for Counter-Terrorism to New York Gov. George Pataki from 2002 to 2007, reported last May that when Robert Mueller took over the FBI in 2001, he ordered FBI training manuals purged of any history of radical Islamic fundamentalism. Kallstrom accused Mueller of having "acquiesced" to the radical jihadis in the the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which, as Kallstrom noted, is a front group for the Muslim Brotherhood. "And there was a lot of connections to the Muslim Brotherhood in the White House, without getting into detail," he told Fox Business News in May 2017, speaking of the George W. Bush White House. EIR has documented that Mueller, throughout his time as FBI chief, covered up the Saudi role in the 9/11 attack. "The FBI really took away from the training materials of the FBI the whole history of radical fundamentalism. I mean it would kind of be like, okay, we’re not going to know anything about La Cosa Nostra. We’re not going to know anything about their habits or why they do things.... How can agents investigate radical fundamentalists without knowing the whole history, where they’re coming from, what their mindset is?" Kallstrom said.