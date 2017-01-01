PRESS RELEASE Putin Calls Trump, Thanks Him and the CIA for Information that Stopped Major Terrorist Attack in St. Petersburg Dec. 17, 2017 (EIRNS)—The Kremlin reported today that President Putin called President Trump to thank him "for the information passed on by the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that helped detain the terrorists who plotted to set off explosions at Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg and other public places in the city. The information received from the CIA was enough to locate and detain the criminals." Putin specifically asked Trump to "convey his appreciation to the Central Intelligence Agency director and the operatives of U.S. intelligence services who received this information." He also "assured Donald Trump that in the event that Russian intelligence services receive information that concerns terrorist threats to the U.S. and its citizens, they will promptly pass it on to their U.S. colleagues via partner channels." Sputnik reported earlier that the raids on Dec. 13-14 had "found a large amount of explosives, weapons and ammunition and dismantled a bomb-making workshop." They said the plot had been coordinated with ISIS. Another plot had been prevented earlier, according to FSB head Aleksandr Bortnikov, involving plans to bomb New Year celebrations and the upcoming presidential election campaign. The U.S. President’s website confirmed the call, and said that "President Trump appreciated the call and told President Putin that he and the entire United States intelligence community were pleased to have helped save so many lives. President Trump stressed the importance of intelligence cooperation to defeat terrorists wherever they may be. Both leaders agreed that this serves as an example of the positive things that can occur when our countries work together.... President Trump then called Director Pompeo to congratulate him, his very talented people, and the entire intelligence community on a job well done!"