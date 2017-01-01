PRESS RELEASE Russian Diplomat Warns of ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Yemeni Situation Dec. 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—Russia’s Ambassador to Yemen, Vladimir Dedushkin, told TASS today that the situation in Yemen is extremely dangerous. "Honestly speaking, the situation is really very dangerous. We must not rule out that the sides might come from positional clashes to full-scale hostilities. Naturally, it is difficult to talk about prompt solutions in current circumstances," Dedushkin told Tass. Russia has halted its diplomatic presence in Yemen and its embassy staff has left the country amid the deepening conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Dec. 12. Dedushkin had already been working from Riyadh since last year, and he warned last week that Yemen risks spiraling into military-political chaos. Welcoming the UN efforts, Dedushkin said: "We are ready to fully assist in the search for compromises. It would be perfect to actively engage the current institution of ambassadors from the countries sponsoring the political process, first of all, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council Unfortunately, during the conflict these agencies actually remained idle, despite Russian representatives’ numerous attempts to give them an impetus, and it is not our fault," he said.