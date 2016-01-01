PRESS RELEASE

Italian Intelligence Chiefs Give the Lie to Biden

Dec. 14, 2017 (EIRNS)—Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has egg on his face, after the Italian intelligence chiefs declared that Russia did not interfere in the Italian constitutional referendum campaign in 2016. The Italian news agency ANSA reported today that the heads of the foreign and domestic intelligence agencies Aisi and Aise, Mario Parente, and Alberto Manenti, stated that there is no evidence for what former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden had said concerning alleged Russian interference in the 2016 constitutional referendum campaign.