PRESS RELEASE NSC’s McMaster Rants Against Russia, China at British Think-Tank Dec. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster delivered what can only be described as a British rant, as a speaker yesterday at the launching of a special Anglo-American project by the British think-tank Policy Exchange, in Washington. Described as a center-right think-tank which is influential in shaping British policy, Policy Exchange also hosted a number of "high level" U.S. and British dignitaries to debate "U.S.-U.K. Relations in a Changing World." Policy Exchange notes on its website (www.policyexchange.org.uk) "we believe that it is time to consider how the unparalleled Anglo-American relationship can be strengthened to support the interests of the U.S.A., U.K., and Europe." McMaster’s remarks, which came at the end of the event, where he was joined by British National Security Advisor Mark Sedwill, were reportedly a preview of the Trump Administration’s national security strategy, which the President will present in a speech next Monday. He announced that "geopolitics are back and are back with a vengeance after this holiday from history we took in the so-called post-Cold War period." Russia and China, he charged, "are undermining the international order and stability. They’re ignoring the sovereign rights of their neighbors and the rule of law." Moreover, he said, Russia has pioneered "new generation warfare," and has used its military to "forcibly change the borders of Europe for the first time since World War II" in Ukraine and Georgia. China, he added, is "engaged in economic aggression," ludicrously accusing it of trying to challenge a global economic order that "helped lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty." Which economic order did that? Although saying America is committed to denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and not regime change, McMaster warned that now "is the last, best chance" to avoid conflict and that "time is running out" to do so. He suggested that more action would be taken against companies that illegally do business with North Korea, and that China should do more to pressure Pyongyang. "Now it’s time for all nations to do more." Obviously speaking for the Empire, Sedwill chimed in that North Korea can’t be simply "normalized" as part of the solution. "North Korea’s government is dependent on isolation. Those who talk about reintegrating North Korea miss the point of that regime." Notably, McMaster proclaimed that the U.S./U.K. "special relationship" "remains stronger than ever." In pithy remarks today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov retorted that McMaster’s remarks are "utterly erroneous," lacking in insight or concrete fact.