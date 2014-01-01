|
Mercenaries To Testify on Who Shot Ukraine Maidan Protestors
Dec. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—Alexander Goroshinsky, attorney for the Ukrainian Berkut special assignment battalion members who are on trial for killing demonstrators during the Maidan demonstration in Kiev in 2014, said two Georgian mercenaries, Alexander Revazishvili and Koba Nergadze, who claim they were ordered to kill both protestors and Ukrainian security forces, were ready to testify in court via telephone hookup.
Goroshinsky said, according to TASS.
Goroshinsky went on.
he said.
Goroshinsky concluded, "In other words, these people had been brought [to Kiev] with a well-specified task to create a conflict." The TASS channel showed a video recording of the lawyer’s conversation with the two Georgian witnesses, who named themselves and put signatures under a document stating their consent to testify to the court.