PRESS RELEASE Mercenaries To Testify on Who Shot Ukraine Maidan Protestors Dec. 13, 2017 (EIRNS)—Alexander Goroshinsky, attorney for the Ukrainian Berkut special assignment battalion members who are on trial for killing demonstrators during the Maidan demonstration in Kiev in 2014, said two Georgian mercenaries, Alexander Revazishvili and Koba Nergadze, who claim they were ordered to kill both protestors and Ukrainian security forces, were ready to testify in court via telephone hookup. "The eyewitnesses said they had seen with their own eyes a group of people who had received weapons and cartridges and who would deliver fire afterwards from the building of the Conservatoire," Goroshinsky said, according to TASS. "Nergadze also saw snipers at the roof of Hotel Ukraine. They know the individuals personally. Besides, they know the organizers and clients and are ready to give their names, as well as the names of the perpetrators. "In all, about fifty mercenaries arrived in Kiev then and they were involved in the events on the Maidan afterwards and fired at the protesters on February 20," Goroshinsky went on. "The mercenaries split into groups of ten men each and were dispatched to different spots where from they delivered fire. Each of them [the mercenaries] received $5,000 for the job done," he said. Goroshinsky concluded, "In other words, these people had been brought [to Kiev] with a well-specified task to create a conflict." The TASS channel showed a video recording of the lawyer’s conversation with the two Georgian witnesses, who named themselves and put signatures under a document stating their consent to testify to the court.