PRESS RELEASE
New Declassified Documents Further Prove Western Promises to Russia Not To Move NATO Eastward
Dec. 12, 2017 (EIRNS)—A series of declassified documents were posted by George Washington University’s National Security Archive on Tuesday. According to the release summarizing the documents,
Sputnik reports that it includes a cable from the U.S. Embassy in Bonn informing Washington that German Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher had urged NATO to rule out an "expansion of its territory towards the east, i.e. moving it closer to the Soviet borders," and that Genscher also proposed excluding East Germany from NATO’s security umbrella after German reunification.