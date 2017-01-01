|
PRESS RELEASE
‘America Will Lead in Space Again,’ Pledges President Trump
Dec. 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—President Trump signed Space Policy Directive 1 at a White House ceremony at 3 p.m. today, committing the U.S. to return to the Moon. The President was flanked by two current astronauts, and three former astronauts, including Harrison (Jack) Schmitt. Schmitt was on the Apollo 17 mission 45 years ago, which was the last to land astronauts on the Moon. President Trump, recognizing the occasion of the anniversary, turned to Schmitt.
"Exactly 45 years ago, almost to the minute, Jack became one of the last Americans to land on the moon," said Trump. "Today we pledge that he will not be the last, and I suspect that we will be finding other places to land in addition to the Moon."
Space Policy Directive 1 is based on recommendations of the National Space Council, chaired by VP Pence. When the Council met on Oct. 5, Pence directed that a Decision Memorandum be prepared to say:
President Trump today reiterated that perspective, stating:
NASA’s leadership not-so-subtly made its preference clear, by bringing a piece of Moon rock to the White House, which had been collected by Harrison Schmitt on Apollo 17, "as a reminder of exploration history."
"This directive will ensure America’s space program once again leads and inspires all of humanity," the President said. We will "lift our eyes all the way up to the heavens."
the President said.