PRESS RELEASE Russia-India-China Concludes Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi Dec. 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—Today's meeting among the foreign ministers of Russia, India, and China concluded today in New Delhi with a joint statement. It called for "the need for coordination and cooperation in various regional forums and organizations such as East Asia Summit (EAS), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus), Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), so as to contribute to maintaining regional peace and stability and to promote regional development and prosperity." It emphasized the need for closer cooperation in "[condemning] terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including the recent heinous terrorist attacks around the world," Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted the statement. This is the ministers’ 15th meeting; the next one is scheduled to take place in Beijing, although no date has been finalized for that meeting. "We reaffirm that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable irrespective of their motivations, committed wherever and by whomsoever," the statement of the RIC leaders said. The statement said in this context, that they resolved "to step up cooperation to prevent and counter terrorism and radicalization, combat the spread of terrorist ideology and propaganda, stop sources of terrorist financing, prevent travelling of and the supply of arms to terrorists, dismantle terrorist infrastructure. "They also resolved to enhance cooperation to disrupt recruitment and the flow of foreign terrorist fighters and prevent misuse of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for terrorist purposes," it said. "We agree to strengthen cooperation to take decisive and concerted actions against globally proscribed terrorists and terror entities. We condemn all forms of terrorism and all terrorists, terror entities and organizations listed by the UN Security Council."