PRESS RELEASE Putin and El-Sisi Call for Resuming Palestine-Israel Dialogue on All Issues, Including Status of Jerusalem Dec. 11, 2017 (EIRNS)—Today in Cairo, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussed development of Russian-Egyptian relations in the political, trade-and-economic, energy, and humanitarian spheres. They also took up the Palestinian issue in the context of the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Putin said, "Our countries call for promptly resuming direct Palestine-Israel dialogue on all issues, including the status of Jerusalem. There is a need to achieve long-term and fair agreements, which would be in the interest of both parties. And clearly, these agreements should be in line with the decisions previously made by the global community," Putin added. "We regard as counter-productive any steps that anticipate the outcome of the dialogue between the Palestinians and the Israelis," he said after talks with el-Sisi. "We believe that such steps are destabilizing. They by no means settle the situation, but on the contrary provoke the conflict." The two leaders also agreed to coordinate policy concerning a long term-settlement of the Syria situation. They discussed the situation in Libya, and both called for ensuring stability and security in that country, restoring its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. Putin’s previous visit to Egypt took place in February 2015.