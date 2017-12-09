|
PRESS RELEASE
Fake News Toilet Overflows
Dec. 10, 2017 (EIRNS)—The stunning rate at which "fake news" media are being forced to retract ostensibly damning anti-Trump stories is striking. On Dec. 8, Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel posted a photo of a largely empty arena in Florida, along with President Trump’s comment that he was speaking to a "packed house" at a Pensacola, Florida rally that evening. Weigel was forced to apologize after the President pointed out Saturday that the photograph had been taken before the rally started, when long lines of people were still waiting to get in.
There were worse lapses earlier on Friday, causing journalist Glenn Greenwald to write an article Saturday in The Intercept under the title "The U.S. Media Yesterday Suffered its Most Humiliating Debacle in Ages: Now Refuses All Transparency Over What Happened."
Greenwald begins,
The story was that on Sept. 4, 2016, an unknown person had secretly offered the Trump campaign, and even Donald Trump himself, special access to the leaked DNC emails before they were published on the internet.
But in the meanwhile, before it was retracted, California Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu had sent out the original story, to be retweeted at least 7,000 times. Brookings’ Benjamin Wittes had tweeted it to his 200,000 followers, and Josh Marshall of "Talking Points Memo" had tweeted it to his 250,000 followers. Both MSNBC and CBS had claimed to have independently "confirmed" the story from their own sources, and had rebroadcast it themselves as a devastating blow against the President.
Greenwald demands that these networks display the accountability they demand from others. If they were all misled, apparently deliberately, by anonymous sources as they claim, then those lying sources have no more right to anonymity. The networks should name them—most probably, although not necessarily, Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee before whom Donald Trump, Jr., had just testified, or their senior staffers.