PRESS RELEASE
Top Chinese Military Moscow Visit Boosts China, Russia Military Coordination
Dec. 9, 2017 (EIRNS)—Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Military Commission, met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and other top Russian military officials on Dec. 7, for discussions on deepening the China-Russia strategic partnership through improving military-technical cooperation. All involved placed this cooperation in the framework of the relationship Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping have developed between their countries.
According to China’s Xinhua, Putin told Zhang at their meeting that
The Kremlin reported that in greeting Zhang, Putin reiterated "that the strategic partnership with China remains a key foreign policy priority of Russia. We highly value our current relations. They have developed largely thanks to the Chinese leadership and personally to the President of China, whom we consider a friend."
Zhang spoke of Putin in the highest terms, in greeting the President, calling it an honor to meet him again:
TASS played up Defense Minister Shoigu’s statements of intent "to further develop relations between our defense ministries in all areas," adding that
These Moscow meetings, taking place at the same time as the Cooperation-2017 joint exercises of special forces troops from both countries in northwest China, sent Western media such as Breibart and the U.K.’s Daily Express into geopolitical outer orbit. And no wonder: Breibart cited a Russian military press release stating that exercises would
Evidently a cultural threat!