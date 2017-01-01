|
PRESS RELEASE
Trump White House Again Tells Saudis, Lift Yemen Blockade
Dec. 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—The White House today reiterated in a press statement, President Trump’s demand of Thursday to Saudi King Salman, that Saudi Arabia lift its inhuman blockade of the ports and airports which is starving Yemen.
"We call on the Saudi-led coalition to facilitate the free flow of humanitarian aid and critical commercial goods, including fuel, through all Yemeni ports, and to restore commercial flights through Sanaa Airport," the White House statement said. "We urge all parties to immediately cease hostilities, re-energize political talks and end the suffering of the Yemeni people."
The Los Angeles Times reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in Paris, added a statement: "I think we’ve been clear when it comes to Yemen. We have called for, and President Trump himself called for this week, a complete end to the blockade of Yemen, a reopening of all the ports to, not just humanitarian assistance, but commercial delivery as well, because about 80% of the food comes in on commercial shipments. We are asking that Saudi Arabia allow that access."