PRESS RELEASE

Trump White House Again Tells Saudis, Lift Yemen Blockade

Dec. 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—The White House today reiterated in a press statement, President Trump’s demand of Thursday to Saudi King Salman, that Saudi Arabia lift its inhuman blockade of the ports and airports which is starving Yemen.

"We call on the Saudi-led coalition to facilitate the free flow of humanitarian aid and critical commercial goods, including fuel, through all Yemeni ports, and to restore commercial flights through Sanaa Airport," the White House statement said. "We urge all parties to immediately cease hostilities, re-energize political talks and end the suffering of the Yemeni people."