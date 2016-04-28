PRESS RELEASE State of Union Is Target for Hamiltonian Credit Policy Dec. 8, 2017 (EIRNS)—After many months of delays and Wall Street detours, President Trump will have no choice but to announce his plan for Federal infrastructure investment in detail by his State of the Union Address on Jan. 30, 2018. The 55 days until then afford a final chance to mobilize for creation of a Hamiltonian national bank and a link-up with the Belt and Road Initiative of China. In his address to a joint session of Congress 10 months ago, Trump called on Congress to pass legislation to invest $1 trillion in new infrastructure projects to help "make America great again." Not a move has been made by the leadership of either party in Congress, nor by any committee in Congress, towards making that happen. Now it appears that even the $44 billion third "emergency supplemental" for states and territories’ recovery and reconstruction from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, urgently requested in mid-November, will be put off until January. And that was part of equally urgent requests at that time, which totaled $182 billion, for rebuilding, including storm-protection infrastructure, from Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Faced with these delays, their Congressional representatives have gone into general opposition to the $44 billion request itself, as more totally inadequate with every passing week. Already on Aug. 30, LaRouche PAC, in a national broadside, called for "action, and action now" to prevent further loss of human life, huge amounts of wealth, and productivity due to the woeful lack of modern protective and productive infrastructure across the country. The Congressional leadership has turned its eyes away. Now the President has no choices, but either to declare his campaign commitment to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure gone and forgotten—he is very unlikely to do that—or to present a detailed plan and demand it in the State of the Union. Press like The Hill today are again reporting White House officials saying they have a detailed, 70-page plan—now to be circulated in January. Will Trump present the same plan rumored all year, for $200 billion over ten years in Federal breadcrumbs to reward states for finding $800 billion over ten years in investment money, somewhere? Against the requirements of the general welfare of the nation, such a response is next to nothing. LaRouchePAC’s pamphlet, America’s Future on the New Silk Road, is a full State of the Union, as the Union should be. China, with its stunning $83 billion commitment to West Virginia’s economic future, has lit a fuse for action. This issue could be decided in the next 55 days.