PRESS RELEASE
ISIS Fleeing Iraq and Syria for North Africa
Dec. 7, 2017 (EIRNS)—Following military defeats in both Iraq and Syria, ISIS is withdrawing to Egypt and North Africa, reports Al Masdar News Australian analyst Andrew Illingworth. Drawing on both Turkish and Kurdish sources, which otherwise tend to contradict each other, Illingworth reports that the terrorists are making their way across Syria with the aim of reaching North Africa.
writes Illingworth.
Turkey is likely a transit route for most such militants. Hurriyet Daily is reporting that dozens of ISIS militants have crossed into Turkey since the their loss of territory in both Syria and Iraq. Ankara’s Public Prosecutor, Adem Akinci, warned in an indictment of one ISIS militant who was apprehended, that ISIS militants in Turkey pose a serious threat.