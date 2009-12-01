PRESS RELEASE Senior UN Official in North Korea for Talks Dec. 6, 2017 (EIRNS)—While the U.S. provocative air force exercises continue, UN Undersecretary General Jeffrey Feltman is in Pyongyang for four days of talks on "issues of mutual concern" with top North Korean officials, including Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, Vice Minister Pak Myong Guk, diplomats, and UN staff in the country. The UN said Feltman, who arrived yesterday, is visiting in response to "a long-standing invitation from the authorities in Pyongyang for a policy dialogue with the UN," reports the German DW news service. Feltman was a leading official in the U.S. State Department from 2009-12, before moving to the UN. Although not representing the U.S. on this mission, it could be seen playing a role in the very active diplomacy now going on behind the scenes between Russia, China, South Korea, North Korea and the Trump Administration. The Chinese are praising Feltman’s visit to North Korea. China is pleased the United Nations is playing a constructive role in trying to push forward a resolution of the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday. Before going on to Pyongyang, Feltman had exchanged views regarding UN affairs and other issues of common concern with Vice-Foreign Minister Li Baodong in Beijing. Chinese experts said Feltman’s visit is "necessary and constructive" to ease heightening tensions on the peninsula, and it will help magnify the UN’s role in resolving the peninsula’s nuclear issue as an international organization, reported the China Daily.