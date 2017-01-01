|
PRESS RELEASE
Russia’s Points of Concern over U.S. Syria Policy
Dec. 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—In a dialogue with media during the Dec. 1 Mediterranean Dialogues international conference in Rome, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized two particular points of concern over current U.S. policy and actions in Syria which he said Russia is discussing with the United States directly.
First, Washington may be veering away from the commitment made by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and others that the only U.S. goal in Syria is to defeat ISIS, with talk of staying militarily in Syria "for a year and a half or two years to see that ISIS does not return."
Second, the United States’s unilateral establishment of a 50-km safety zone around al-Tanf, near the Syrian border with Iraq and Jordan, is a possible attempt to split Syria.
Overall, Lavrov bluntly reiterated that the current crisis of migration, arms trafficking and terrorism in this region is a result of the overthrow and killing of Saddam Hussein and Muammar Qaddafi.
In discussing Russia’s goal of helping to restore "peace, stability, conditions for development and openness to the external world" in this region, Lavrov cited Russia’s hope of ensuring that "the age-old traditions of various ethnic and confessional groups living side by side" be restored.
President Vladimir Putin also emphasized this concern in his meeting on Monday with heads of local Orthodox churches. He raised, among other matters, religious persecution such as the brutality of the terrorists against Christians in Syria. Russia will give assistance to Christians in rebuilding their churches, Putin added.
