PRESS RELEASE New Exposés Damage Mueller’s Brazen Coup d’État Attempt Dec. 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—Ongoing revelations about the extensive, central role played in the British-concocted coup d’état against President Donald Trump by top FBI agent Peter Strzok, an avowed political opponent of Trump and a supporter of Hillary Clinton, has left Special Counsel Robert Mueller reeling—and trying to cover up for his crimes. None other than CNN reported yesterday that "electronic records show" that the person who changed the characterization of Hillary Clinton’s actions from "grossly negligent" to "extremely careless" in the FBI report on her e-mail shenanigans, was Peter Strzok. That re-write took Clinton off the hook, and changed a felony into merely being naughty and careless. Sen. Chuck Grassley, among others, has been demanding the metadata of the drafting process of that memo, "but the identity of who was behind the edit has not been reported until now," CNN reported. They included: "CNN has also learned that Strzok was the FBI official who signed the document officially opening an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election." Strzok is further pilloried in an article yesterday by Sara Carter of Circa news agency, who is described as an award-winning national security correspondent who has broken a number of stories exposing the dirty operations against Trump. Carter’s article states that Strzok was one of two FBI agents who interviewed Gen. Michael Flynn at the White House on Jan. 24, where Flynn allegedly lied to the FBI. She cites several sources to this effect, and then quotes one former U.S. intelligence official who told her: "With the recent revelation that Strzok was removed from the Special Counsel investigation for making anti-Trump text messages, it seems likely that the accuracy and veracity of the 302 [FBI report] of Flynn’s interview as a whole should be reviewed and called into question. The most logical thing to happen would be to call the other FBI Special Agent present during Flynn’s interview before the Grand Jury to recount his version." Carter also reports on that infamous Flynn interview with the FBI. "According to another source, with direct knowledge of the Jan. 24 interview, [then-Acting FBI Director Andrew] McCabe had contacted Flynn by phone directly at the White House. White House officials had spent the ‘earlier part of the week with the FBI overseeing training and security measures associated with their new roles so, it was no surprise to Flynn that McCabe had called,’ the source said. McCabe told Flynn ‘some agents were heading over (to the White House) but Flynn thought it was part of the routine work the FBI had been doing and said they would be cleared at the gate,’ the source said. ‘It wasn’t until after they were already in (Flynn’s) office that he realized he was being formally interviewed. He didn’t have an attorney with him,’ they added." Whether any of this account is true, in whole or in part, remains to be determined; but the fact is that Mueller’s operation is getting slammed pretty much non-stop at this point.