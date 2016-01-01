|
PRESS RELEASE
New Exposés Damage Mueller’s Brazen Coup d’État Attempt
Dec. 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—Ongoing revelations about the extensive, central role played in the British-concocted coup d’état against President Donald Trump by top FBI agent Peter Strzok, an avowed political opponent of Trump and a supporter of Hillary Clinton, has left Special Counsel Robert Mueller reeling—and trying to cover up for his crimes.
None other than CNN reported yesterday that "electronic records show" that the person who changed the characterization of Hillary Clinton’s actions from "grossly negligent" to "extremely careless" in the FBI report on her e-mail shenanigans, was Peter Strzok. That re-write took Clinton off the hook, and changed a felony into merely being naughty and careless. Sen. Chuck Grassley, among others, has been demanding the metadata of the drafting process of that memo, "but the identity of who was behind the edit has not been reported until now," CNN reported. They included:
Strzok is further pilloried in an article yesterday by Sara Carter of Circa news agency, who is described as an award-winning national security correspondent who has broken a number of stories exposing the dirty operations against Trump. Carter’s article states that Strzok was one of two FBI agents who interviewed Gen. Michael Flynn at the White House on Jan. 24, where Flynn allegedly lied to the FBI. She cites several sources to this effect, and then quotes one former U.S. intelligence official who told her:
Carter also reports on that infamous Flynn interview with the FBI.
Whether any of this account is true, in whole or in part, remains to be determined; but the fact is that Mueller’s operation is getting slammed pretty much non-stop at this point.