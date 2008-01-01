PRESS RELEASE Media Confirm: The British Effort To Steal the Election Is Ongoing Dec. 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—In the midst of uniform calls from conservative media calling for investigation of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller or his resignation based on demonstrated bias and conflicts of interest, new leaks emerged from Reuters today concerning the scope of Mueller’s investigation. Once again, the intervention comes directly from the British. Reuters reported about an alleged subpoena to Deutsche Bank for Trump’s financial records with the bank. It turns out, according to a statement from the White House, that once again, the "story" which dominated the news cycle is completely false. According to the White House, Mueller denies that such a subpoena was issued. The background to this is fully exposed in a recent trash novel, disguised as a book, by MI6 publicist Luke Harding. Called Collusion: Secret Meetings, Dirty Money, How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win, Harding’s book seeks to pump credibility into the acknowledged British bag of smoke known as the Steele dossier. The last chapter of the book is devoted to the Trump family and Deutsche Bank. Here is how the argument goes: Trump could not get any funding in 2008 as he had burnt every U.S. bank who lent to him. Deutsche Bank loaned him funds, even when Deutsche Bank had been stiffed by Trump and had an outstanding loan in litigation. Deutsche Bank’s Russian division had been heavily involved in money laundering and was also heavily involved with Russian banks tied to Putin and state interests. Ergo, Putin somehow covertly arranged the loans to Trump and this must be Putin’s actual hold on Trump—forget about the gaping holes in this evidentiary chain. It turns out that Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have been chasing this ghost for many months, according to Harding. Harding also says that the former head of MI6, Richard Dearlove, says this is so and has published as fact that the Russians are somehow implicated in Deutsche Bank’s 2008 loans to Trump. Now It’s Andrew Weissman Letting It All Hang Out Judicial Watch released today an email between Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and Andrew Weissman, the chief attack dog for Robert Mueller assigned to the Manafort case. The email occurred after Yates told the entire Department of Justice to stand down and not to enforce Donald Trump’s travel ban. Weissman’s email said, "I am so proud. And in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respects." It was issued right after Trump fired Yates for insubordination. Weissman’s leadership of Mueller’s prosecutorial team has signaled to many familiar with his career that the Special Prosecutor is determined to take down the President of the United States by any means necessary. Weissman wrote the email to Yates while he was still chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Fraud section. Accused multiple times of prosecutorial misconduct during the Enron prosecution, including inventing crimes, Weissman was forced to resign from the Enron task force as judicial admonitions and reversals on appeal stacked up. The fact that his career remained intact after Enron is a testament to the corruption which permeates the Department of Justice.