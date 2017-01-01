PRESS RELEASE British and Saudis Use Their Yemen Butchery To Try To Launch War Against Iran Dec. 5, 2017 (EIRNS)—The British Empire, through its Saudi asset and complicit elements in Washington, is trying to unleash a broader regional war against Iran throughout the Middle East. In Yemen, where the Saudi effort has gone into overdrive over the past three weeks, this is shown by the mantra followed by the Saudis and the Western media of constantly labeling the Houthi Ansarullah movement as "Iran aligned." For instance, the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed al-Jaber, claimed that the so-called "crimes" committed by the Houthis are due in large part to their "Iranian education." Xinhua, in a Dec. 4 report, quotes a military commander loyal to the former Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed yesterday, reporting that "overnight, the [Saudi] coalition planes airdropped weapons and different kinds of communications equipment to the commanders who are leading the anti-Houthi uprising in Sana’a." Xinhua also reported that United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash tweeted on Dec. 3 "that the uprising against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels ‘needs support’ in order ‘to protect the Arabian Peninsula from Iran.’ " Xinhua further reports that "pro-Saleh soldiers were also air-covered by Saudi-led warplanes during the overnight fighting with Houthis, who made progress and seized key neighborhoods in Sana’a." Tehran has left no doubt as to where its sympathies lie. "The people of Yemen will make their aggressors regret their actions," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech this morning, reported Agence France Presse. Tasnim quoted Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, hailing Saleh’s death as the latest episode in thwarting a series of plots, including in the Kurdistan region, in Syria and in Iraq, all of which they blame on the Saudis. Reports from sources on the ground in Yemen paint a grim picture of what would have happened if former president Ali Abdullah Saleh had managed to flee Sana’a and join the Saudi coalition. What they report is that a real civil war would have broken out in the capital and other areas that have been under control of the Houthi-Saleh coalition (i.e. the alliance between the Ansarullah movement/militia and Saleh’s General Popular Congress party, GPC). The situation in the capital is now under control, and the Houthis are calling on the remaining leaership of the GPC to rejoin the alliance. The Saudis have no capability to meet the irregular warfare launched by the Houthis in a mountainous country, where conventional armies and weapons are rendered obsolete, as in the case of Afghanistan. Without a force inside, like the failed Saleh coup, it is almost impossible to defeat such forces, as the case of Afghanistan shows. The only weapon that remains is mass starvation of the whole people. On a regional scale, the Saudis and their backers in Britain and the United States are moving now to escalate against Iran. This flight forward and charging ahead for a military confrontation with Iran, could lead once again to a the whole Gulf and Southwest Asia being set on fire.