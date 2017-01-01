|
PRESS RELEASE
Perry Warns: There’s a Very Real Danger We Will Blunder into a Nuclear War with Russia
Dec. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—Former Secretary of Defense William Perry delivered a speech on Nov. 28 at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., in which he warned that a confrontation between the United States and Russia, much more dangerous than that of the Cold War, is being created.
"Today, inexplicably to me, we’re recreating the geopolitical hostility of the Cold War, and we’re rebuilding the nuclear dangers," Perry said.
he said later in the speech.
Perry noted that both the United States and Russia have their nuclear forces in a launch-on-warning posture, which greatly increases the danger from a false alarm. He said he knew of five false alarms, three on the U.S. side and two on the Russian side, all of which were averted by thoughtful watch officers who questioned the warning data that they were seeing.
The problem that needs to be addressed, he said, is that,
The report and partial transcript of Perry’s speech published by Zero Hedge does not indicate that Perry mentioned that President Trump’s intention towards Russia is one of good relations that would, in fact, reduce the danger of a nuclear war, and that Robert Mueller’s so-called Russiagate investigation is actually intended to thwart Trump’s desire to have good relations with Russia.