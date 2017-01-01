|
PRESS RELEASE
Lavrov Denounces ‘Drug Liberalization’ as Disaster
Dec. 4, 2017 (EIRNS)—An international conference drawing parliamentarians as well as non-governmental organizations from 43 countries, is taking place today in Russia’s state Duma. The conference, "Members of Parliament vs. Drugs," includes participation of the United Nations and Russia’s National Anti-Drug Union which is also an official co-organizer of the conference.
Speaking at the conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on NATO to cooperate in fighting drug trafficking in Afghanistan.
the minister said reported TASS.
Slamming the idea of drug liberalization, Lavrov argued,
Lavrov said.
said Lavrov.
Lavrov was seconded by the Second Deputy Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga, the lower house of the Afghan Parliament, Mohammad Nazir Ahmadzai:
he said.
he said, stressing that drug crops are cultivated in areas controlled by terror groups and the Taliban, from where drugs are smuggled to other countries of Central Asia and Iran, while drug cultivation is prohibited in areas controlled by the government.
In addition to Lavrov, speakers include: UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed; Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Yury Fedotov; Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Rashid Alimov; Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova; parliamentary chairmen from Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Ecuador; heads of the State Duma party factions; parliamentary vice speakers from various countries; and representatives of foreign and Russian non-profit organizations.