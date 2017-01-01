PRESS RELEASE

China and Russia Reassert Strategic Ties at Shanghai Cooperation Organizatoin Meeting

Dec. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—Xinhua reports that Chinese Premier Li Keqing held a bilateral meeting on Dec. 1 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, noting that Li told Medvedev that

"China and Russia should continue to promote cooperation in major strategic projects, further expand cooperation in science, technology and innovation, and tap cooperation potential between the two countries’ small and medium-sized enterprises and at local areas."

Xinhua further reports that Li also had bilaterals on the sidelines of the SCO meeting with the Kazakh, Pakistani and Belarusian Prime Ministers, who were also among the participants.

The SCO final communiqué addressed the international financial situation, Xinhua reports:

"Facing the unstable financial and raw materials markets, fluctuating foreign exchange rates and rising protectionism, the SCO members need to take coordinated actions and improve international monetary and financial system, according to the communiqué."