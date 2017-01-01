|
PRESS RELEASE
China and Russia Reassert Strategic Ties at Shanghai Cooperation Organizatoin Meeting
Dec. 3, 2017 (EIRNS)—Xinhua reports that Chinese Premier Li Keqing held a bilateral meeting on Dec. 1 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, noting that Li told Medvedev that
Xinhua further reports that Li also had bilaterals on the sidelines of the SCO meeting with the Kazakh, Pakistani and Belarusian Prime Ministers, who were also among the participants.
The SCO final communiqué addressed the international financial situation, Xinhua reports:
It also called for jointly fighting against "three evil forces"—terrorism, extremism and separatism—and to "augment cooperation in drug control and fighting cross-border crimes." It also called for members to "actively tap new potentials from the accession of India and Pakistan into the organization."