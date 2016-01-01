PRESS RELEASE House Committee Lawyer Urges Contempt Action Against FBI for Withholding Info on British Anti-Trump Dossier Dec. 1, 2017 (EIRNS)—An internal House Intelligence Committee memorandum of three weeks ago, written by legal counsel to the Committee, recommended that the FBI and the Department of Justice should receive Congressional contempt citations for their stonewalling on providing documents pertinent to the production of the 2016 trashy dossier against candidate Trump, which was produced by "ex"-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele. The existence of this memo was made known to Fox News this week, which reported on it Nov. 29, on the eve of Attorney General Jeff Sessions appearing before the House Committee the next day (closed door). The House memo stated, according to Fox, "After eight months of ongoing verbal, written, and subpoenaed request—and engagement by Committee and House leadership at the highest levels—DOJ/FBI continues to impede the Committee’s legitimate investigative efforts and hinders the Committee’s Ability to conduct effective oversight." It stated, "Staff therefore recommends further Congressional compliance actions," which is taken to mean, contempt citations. Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said on Fox News this week, that his Committee sent out subpoenas in June, July, and August, "that still haven’t been complied with." Pres. Trump tweeted on this on Nov. 29: "The House of Representatives seeks contempt citations(?) against the Justice Department and the FBI for withholding key documents and an FBI witness which could shed light on surveillance of associates of Donald Trump. Big stuff. Deep State. Give this information NOW!" The partial information that has been made available so far, strongly indicates that the contrived dossier—commissioned through the Washington, D.C., trash-for-cash firm, Fusion GPS—was used to illegally initiate surveillance on Trump associates and campaign individuals, under the Obama Administration. Payments to Fusion GPS came from the Democratic National Committee, the Hillary Clinton campaign, and others, including the question of the FBI. Also this week, three House Republicans wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray, touching on the same topic. On Nov. 28, Representatives Matt Gaetz (Florida), Andy Biggs (Arizona), and Louie Gohmert (Texas) called on Wray to launch an investigation into how and why Hillary Clinton got special treatment on her email infractions, and in the same letter, the Representatives asked for the FBI to reveal its actions regarding the dossier prepared by Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele. Their letter asked: "Did the FBI, directly or indirectly, pay for the dossier or reimburse Christopher Steele or Fusion GPS for preparing the dossier? "Has the dossier been used to obtain FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] warrants to conduct surveillance on American citizens?"