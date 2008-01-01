|
PRESS RELEASE
Secretary of State Tillerson Takes Hard Line in Speech, Tells the Truth in Q&A
Nov. 29, 2017 (EIRNS)—Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke at the Wilson Center yesterday. In his prepared speech, he ranted against Russia in words worthy of Hillary Clinton. But in the question-and-answer period, he spoke freely of the important cooperation in many areas between the United States and Russia.
Starting off on a bad foot, he praised Teddy Roosevelt fulsomely for getting the United States into World War I.
He denounced Russia for
He accused Russia of refusing to implement the Minsk agreement and "flagrant violation of international norms." He used this imagined aggression to justify the extraordinary increase in the U.S. military budget.
However, asked about cooperation with Russia during the question-and-answer period, Tillerson pointed to Syria, where "there’s a lot of commonality," describing the joint Putin-Trump statement on Syria released in Vietnam as
But he went beyond Syria:
He added that "We’ve had some very substantive discussions" on Ukraine, where "we’re pursuing the possibility of a peacekeeping force."